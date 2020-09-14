Alsobrooks’ election to the U.S. Senate would be historic, making her the first Black senator from Maryland and only the third Black woman elected to the Senate. A win by Alsobrooks in November could also help her party maintain power in the Senate, where Democrats currently hold a narrow 51-49 majority and will have a tough time keeping control in November due to several tough races. To do so, she would have to beat the Republican candidate, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Although Maryland is a reliably Blue state, Hogan remains popular, meaning the race between the two candidates will likely be close.

After a record-breaking primary, money and attention will likely continue to pour into the Maryland Senate election, given the high stakes of the race. November will show whether Alsobrooks and Maryland’s voters make history in this election.