Anita Baker’s recent show in Houston caused a stir on social media after concertgoers accused the legendary singer-songwriter of being rude showing signs of “bizarre behavior.” However, she clapped back at fans on social media using lyrics from Beyoncé’s song “Heated.”
According to Vibe, the 65-year-old took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday and clapped back at fans who criticized her performance at the Toyota Center in Houston Friday night.
“When they realize, they can’t Stop Your Blessings?… they simply Lie. As in, Liability,” Baker tweeted. “Screenshots? Are 4Ever. Lyrics: I’m as petty, as you are.”
The backlash began after TikTok user KB @icemamiiii shared several videos, including one of Baker, in which she told a fan in the front row to stop recording her and step back. In another clip, the “Caught Up in the Rapture” artist asked security to remove attendees from the show.
“I feel so bad for whoever had to really buy those tickets, and waited to go see her,” one TikTok user said in a 24-second clip. “That woman sung four songs and I only knew two: “Caught Up In The Rapture” and “Angel.” We ain’t even get no “Sweet Love.” All we got was sh*t talking and her kicking people out. Crazy.”
The latest criticism of Baker comes several months after receiving pushback from fans during her 15-date Songstress Tour. In May, Blavity reported that Babyface’s fanbase called out the 65-year-old for reportedly having his set canceled at a show in Newark.
However, the “Two Occasions” singer insisted that technical issues were to blame, and he still had a close relationship with Baker.
“I would never shade Anita Baker. I have too much love and respect for her, and I look forward to continuing the tour. I was just reiterating what the stage hand was saying following all of the tech difficulties,” Babyface said.
Babyface also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared the news with his fanbase.
“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter,” he tweeted. “I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”
Baker responded to critics the following month by labeling Babyface’s fans as “Kenny’s Crazies,” as we previously reported.
“Kenny’s Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour ABXO,” she wrote in the tweet with a music clef emoji.
