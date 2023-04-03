According to Vibe, the 65-year-old took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday and clapped back at fans who criticized her performance at the Toyota Center in Houston Friday night.

“When they realize, they can’t Stop Your Blessings?… they simply Lie. As in, Liability,” Baker tweeted. “Screenshots? Are 4Ever. Lyrics: I’m as petty, as you are.”

The backlash began after TikTok user KB @icemamiiii shared several videos, including one of Baker, in which she told a fan in the front row to stop recording her and step back. In another clip, the “Caught Up in the Rapture” artist asked security to remove attendees from the show.