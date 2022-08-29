Along the pathway that crosses through Downtown, Southside, and the River Area are 20 metal information panels with a paragraph or two full of informative facts about the region’s urban development plans in the 1950s and ’60s. The projects heavily played a role in the demise of what at one point in time were flourishing Black communities.

“The National Housing Act of 1934 literally destroyed thousands of homes and businesses right where we’re standing,” Joseph Fox, an Asheville community supporter, said, according to Bloomberg.