Mottley offered her estimate of Britain’s debt to Barbados as she gave a speech at the London School of Economics, where she once studied.

“We’re not expecting that the reparatory damages will be paid in a year, or two, or five because the extraction of wealth and the damages took place over centuries,” Mottley told her audience. “But we are demanding that we be seen and that we are heard.”

Her remarks came at an event honoring Barbados’ first poet laureate, who recited verses related to the country’s history of enslavement and imperialism as well as more recent issues like the killing of George Floyd.

“For the first time the world recognized that we could no longer ignore the trauma of four centuries of enslavement and barbarism and of denying people their humanity,” Mottley said.