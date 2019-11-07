Every first Monday in May, Vogue’s Anna Wintour gathers Hollywood’s glitterati and social media tastemakers for a themed fundraising gala to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. Now known to the masses as the Met Gala, this year’s event saw celebrities and influencers interpret a garden of time theme. Some nailed it, while others missed the mark. Read on for Black Hollywood’s best looks at fashion’s biggest night.

Tyla

The Met Gala red carpet (which was shades of green this year) is daunting for anyone brave enough to take it on, but especially for newcomers. Expectations for Tyla’s Met Gala debut were high, and she exceeded them. With one of the best interpretations of the night’s theme, Vogue reported that Tyla dazzled in a Balmain gown made of sand. Pat McGrath makeup took the look to the next level, integrating sand and shimmer onto the singer’s arms. Sandman could never.

Rating: 50/10

Anok Yai

Model Anok Yai put the Academy Awards statute to shame at Monday’s Met Gala, donning a full-body, mermaid-colored suit covered in crystals. The garment, which Swarovski designed, included 200 crystals. While some may think more understated accessories would be appropriate, Yai opted for statement jewelry to match the fit’s sparkling theatricality, Vogue reported. Yai looked incredible, and her ensemble was an exciting and fresh interpretation of the theme.

Rating: 9/10

Zendaya

Zendaya is one of the Met Gala’s most anticipated celebrities, and as co-chair of the fancy affair, she definitely bought her A-game. She wore two gowns on the red carpet: a Maison Margiela by John Galliano reminiscent of a blooming peacock and a black Givenchy gown, which she wore with a floral headpiece by Alexander McQueen, The New York Times reported. Both gowns were beautiful, on theme and standouts of the evening. Still, something about them felt safe, specially following her triumphant Challengers press tour looks — but gorgeous as always.

Rating: 8/10

Wisdom Kaye

Fashion TikToker Wisdom Kaye reminded us that men showing up to the gala in a plain, black tux is no longer acceptable. Time reported that Kaye’s red monochromatic look with burnt details created by Robert Wun was an electric take on the night’s theme. His fiery approach to the theme set him apart from his fellow gala attendees and cemented him as a fashion icon in the making — another stunning Met Gala debut.

Rating: 10/10

Cardi B

No one does theatricality (on and off the red carpet) quite like Cardi B, who is one of the Met Gala’s unsung heroes. She always brings her style and flair to her looks at fashion’s biggest night, and Monday was no exception. The rapper dropped jaws in a larger-than-life layered black gown by Windowsen, Vogue reported. Tulle may be out of stock for a while, but it may have been worth it for Cardi B’s biggest Met Gala look.

Rating: 9/10

Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell and fashion house Loewe are one of fashion’s most exciting duos, and their collaboration on the actor’s 2024 Met Gala look proved it. Russell was astonishing in a high-neck corset designed to mimic marquetry wood and white silk circle skirt, Vogue reported. It was the night’s strongest and most memorable use of technology and tailoring.

Rating: 8.5/10