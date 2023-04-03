According to HuffPost, a clip of the Club Renaissance celebration made its rounds on social media as the crowd was excited to see the 42-year-old legendary performer.

“Brazil, I love you so much,” Beyoncé told fans, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I came because I love you so much. … It was very important to be here, right here.”

In a clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, she also explained that she wanted to bring the Renaissance experience to her Brazilian fans since she could not tour the South American country.