This week has started off to a sad start for the Knowles family. Beyoncé‘s childhood home in Houston caught fire early Christmas morning.

According to Fox 26, the incident occurred around 2:07 a.m. The Third Ward home has made an appearance in several of the singer’s home videos from her childhood. According to NBC News, a realtor told Good Morning America that the Knowles family bought the home in 1982 and lived there until Beyoncé was 5 years old.

Officials told Fox 26 that responders arrived on the scene within three to five minutes. When they arrived, the two-story home was in flames. Firefighters sprung into action and successful suppressed the flames within 10 minutes. In order to do so, they had to cut into the roof to get to the home’s attic and eaves.

No injuries have been reported, and the family that lived in the home evacuated before the firefighters arrived.

According to NBC News, the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Beyoncé, JAY-Z and their little ones are currently in New York, sightseeing in a tour bus, TMZ reported. They were spotted on the Tea Around Town tour bus on Dec. 20 with friends and family in Times Square as well as other tourist spots in the city.