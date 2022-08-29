It didn’t take long for Beyoncé to climb the charts and make history as the first Black woman to top the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on Feb. 25 when “Texas Hold ‘Em” hit No. 1 while “16 Carriages” made it to No. 9, Billboard reported.

Fast forward to March 27, and the 31-time Grammy winner’s latest Instagram post appears to be the official unveiling of the Cowboy Carter tracklist. The song generating the most excitement across social media is “Jolene,” which many believe is a cover of country icon Dolly Parton‘s 1973 single. Meanwhile, “Smoke Hour” is a possible duet with Willie Nelson. Variety also reports that the album is believed to potentially have a Travis Scott collaboration.