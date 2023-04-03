Although Bailey initially started the challenge with Kelly’s dance moves, it seemingly has turned into the “II Hands II Heaven” dance, and Beyoncé is here for all of it.

The clip circulated widely on X, formerly known as Twitter, with users praising both Beyoncé and Kelly, speculating that the infectious dance move might feature prominently if an official Cowboy Carter tour is in the works.

“Who remembers that tweet about us thinking Beyoncé will be confused about us doing the Drea Kelly dance on tour when in reality, Beyoncé will be doing it with us? 😂😂” one user said.