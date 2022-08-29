After Creuzot passed away from a stroke in 2010, it was important to his wife and son, Percy “King” Creuzot, to keep his legacy alive by never letting the family business fall as it’s more than just a chicken joint.

“My dad was Percy Creuzot Jr. and he came to Houston and what he wanted to do was introduce Creole food to Houston, Texas,” King said. “It started out as Frenchy’s Po’Boy, and he started out making po’boy sandwiches. Along the way a friend encouraged him and almost made him fry chicken.”