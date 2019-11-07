A Beyoncé collaboration would be a career-defining moment for any artist.

Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts and Tiera Kennedy, who appeared on Bey’s Cowboy Carter ballad “Blackbiird,” reunited at Sunday’s CMT Music Awards and shared the special way they commemorated working with the Houston native.

“I’m so grateful that my favorite artist in the world chose me to be a part of her project, and that is so incredible,” Roberts told Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly of her Cowboy Carter contribution while on the red carpet.

Later, the 26-year-old let it spill that she, Adell, Spencer and Kennedy got matching ink to celebrate the achievement.

“We all got a symbolism of our blackbird,” she shared.”

Roberts gushed about working with her fellow country crooners, adding it was all love from start to finish.

“It’s just incredible,” she said. “The camaraderie and us supporting each other and congratulating each other on this big success that we could all experience together has been phenomenal.”

When talking to Kelly later in the pre-ceremony festivities, Adell shared that she had no idea whether she’d made the final cut of Cowboy Carter.

“I found out along with the rest of the world what all of this sounded like and looked like, and it was just as much as it gets for me as I know it was for everyone else,” she said.

Adell added, “We all did it in our own style and how we wanted to,” regarding their blackbird tattoos.

According to The New York Times, Cowboy Carter is Beyoncé’s eighth No. 1 studio album. The boundary-pushing album made its debut with the biggest sales of any release so far in 2024.