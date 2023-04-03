Do you remember where you were during the digital drop?
Beyoncé surprised fans with a 10th-anniversary video celebrating her self-titled album Beyoncé, released a decade ago.
According to the Daily Mail, the Grammy-winning singer shared a video compilation on her Instagram account Wednesday, highlighting the memorable moments from her fifth studio record.
View this post on Instagram
The 42-year-old made history on Dec. 13, 2013, with the unexpected release of Beyoncé, a visual album with each track having a music video that dropped simultaneously. The project had several features, including Drake, JAY-Z, their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, Frank Ocean and more.
After fans realized the music legend had dropped a new album, the news made its rounds on social media, generating more than 1.2 million tweets on Twitter just hours after its release, per the Daily Mail.
A few days after the album’s release, Billboard reported that the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making her the first woman to reach No. 1 with her first five studio albums.
The “Church Girl” artist’s 10-year milestone video featured her sharing details about the project, clips of music videos and fan reactions.
“I still get scared of every album release. I am constantly searching for the deeper purpose of my art,” Beyoncé said in the two-minute and 34-second clip.
She continued, “Thoughts about life, my dreams or my fantasies.”
Another moment captured the singer holding then-toddler Blue Ivy and shared the importance of not losing oneself after becoming a mother.
“Just because you become a mother doesn’t mean you lose who you are,” she said in the video.
Beyoncé also talked about the surprise release and how she wanted to drop the record when she was ready for the world to embrace it.
“I don’t want anyone to give the message of when this record is coming out,” she explained. “I just want it to come out when it’s ready from me to my fans.”
Fans shared their thoughts on the album and how the project somehow changed their lives.
“For the last nine years this was my fav album. And then, there was Renascence (which I sadly have no idea how to spell 😂 and need to end this comment bc the kids are wrestlingme),” author @shanboodram said.
“I still remember screaming and spinning in circles on the floor when this album dropped. It is a core memory for me,” actor and comedian @thatchickangel wrote.
“My absolute favorite album! I can’t believe it’s been 10 years!!! Your definitely stopped the world!! 🐐,” @kreolebarbie14 said.