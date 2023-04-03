According to the Daily Mail, the Grammy-winning singer shared a video compilation on her Instagram account Wednesday, highlighting the memorable moments from her fifth studio record.

The 42-year-old made history on Dec. 13, 2013, with the unexpected release of Beyoncé, a visual album with each track having a music video that dropped simultaneously. The project had several features, including Drake, JAY-Z, their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, Frank Ocean and more.

After fans realized the music legend had dropped a new album, the news made its rounds on social media, generating more than 1.2 million tweets on Twitter just hours after its release, per the Daily Mail.