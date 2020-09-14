Morehouse College invited President Joe Biden to give this year’s commencement address, which he delivered on Sunday. Despite mixed feelings from students and faculty about the invitation due to the Biden administration’s policy on the war in Gaza, the president’s appearance was not majorly disrupted or interrupted. However, the war factored into the ceremony.
Calls for a ceasefire and protest, but no major disruption
Before Biden delivered his speech, Morehouse valedictorian Deangelo Fletcher delivered his address, calling for “an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.” The declaration drew applause from the audience and Biden, who sat on stage as Fletcher delivered his words.
#Morehouse valedictorian, Deangelo Fletcher, calls for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip” — met with applause from crowd and @POTUS behind him. pic.twitter.com/jlckIGES8C
As Biden stood to give his address, he received a positive reaction from the crowd. ABC News senior White House correspondent Selina Wang noted that nearly all of the Morehouse alumni gave him a standing ovation, but almost none of the students stood to welcome him.
When Biden is introduced to give Morehouse College commencement speech, almost all alumni standup, but almost none of the students stand pic.twitter.com/PUyB1GNxtO
Pictures and video from the event also show several students turning their backs to Biden as he delivered his speech.
Morehouse College graduates turn their backs on Crooked Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/jf9d5bVQbF
Some students also reportedly walked out during the address, but Biden’s speech had no significant interruption.
Biden speaks on ceasefire, HBCU funding and more
The president said during his speech that “I support peaceful nonviolent protest” and told the crowd that he was working on “more than just a ceasefire” but was also “working to make sure we finally get a two-state solution.”
Biden to Morehouse grads: "I want to say this very clearly — I support peaceful nonviolent protest … I'm working for around the clock for more than just a ceasefire. I'm working to bring the region together … I'm working to make sure we finally get a two state solution." pic.twitter.com/43MOpUTwvi
Biden, who’s faced discontent among younger Black voters, acknowledged that the current graduates “started college just as George Floyd was murdered, and there was a reckoning on race.” He noted that many of them may “wonder if the democracy you hear about actually works for you” and might question, “What is democracy if Black men are being killed in the street?”
President Biden to Morehouse graduates: The pandemic robbed you of so much. You started college just as George Floyd was murdered and there was a reckoning on race. It's natural to wonder if the democracy you hear about actually works for you. What is democracy if Black men are… pic.twitter.com/8JfqMqEEXg
Additionally, Biden, whose administration has touted that it has contributed $16 billion to HBCUs, told the Morehouse crowd, “I’m investing 16 billion more dollars, the most in our history, because you’re vital to our nation.”
Biden on HBCUs at Morehouse’s commencement: “I'm investing 16 billion more dollars, the most in our history, because you're vital to our nation.”
With Biden hoping to mobilize support among Black voters and young Americans who are dissatisfied with the war in Gaza and other policies, the president’s appearance at Morehouse was an attempt to acknowledge objections to his administration and appeal to critical parts of his base. This appearance likely went as well as the administration could have hoped, but it will take more for Biden to address the concerns entirely as he seeks reelection.