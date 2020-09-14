The president said during his speech that “I support peaceful nonviolent protest” and told the crowd that he was working on “more than just a ceasefire” but was also “working to make sure we finally get a two-state solution.”

Biden, who’s faced discontent among younger Black voters, acknowledged that the current graduates “started college just as George Floyd was murdered, and there was a reckoning on race.” He noted that many of them may “wonder if the democracy you hear about actually works for you” and might question, “What is democracy if Black men are being killed in the street?”

Additionally, Biden, whose administration has touted that it has contributed $16 billion to HBCUs, told the Morehouse crowd, “I’m investing 16 billion more dollars, the most in our history, because you’re vital to our nation.”

With Biden hoping to mobilize support among Black voters and young Americans who are dissatisfied with the war in Gaza and other policies, the president’s appearance at Morehouse was an attempt to acknowledge objections to his administration and appeal to critical parts of his base. This appearance likely went as well as the administration could have hoped, but it will take more for Biden to address the concerns entirely as he seeks reelection.