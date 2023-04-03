In addition to being a rapper and actor, Big Sean will soon add “author” to his extensive resume.
On Wednesday, he announced plans to release a new book in a video message for social media.
“I’m excited about a lot of things we got dropping this year. … But aside from the music, you know, it’s another project that’s been years in the making, that’s finally time,” the Detroit native said on X, formerly Twitter.
Described by his publisher, Simon Element, as an “interactive guidebook on maintaining daily mental wellness,” Big Sean’s new book, Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace, focuses on his philosophy for self-work and how to achieve self-acceptance.
In the announcement, he elaborated on what motivated him to create his book.
“Anyone who knows me since the beginning, since I signed my record deal, knows that — you can look at my old YouTubes, like, man, I’ve always been about speaking from the heart, you know what I’m saying? Following your intuition, man; checking in with yourself mentally ’cause that’s how I was raised. That’s the upbringing I had, that was surrounding me with my family, you know? It was a lot of elevated thinkers. They’d give me gems and these books that I eventually read. If it wasn’t for them lessons and methods and things that I applied to my life, I fasho wouldn’t be here today, period.”
Sean also mentioned that British author and podcast host Jay Shetty inspired him to write the book after being featured on a 2022 episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty.
“He was like, ‘Bro, you gotta write a book, bro. He was like, ‘It’s a lot of people that come from where you come from, you know, that don’t know how to get from point A to point B that look like you that know that they’re meant for more, but just don’t even know where to start.’ So, I wrote my first book.”
The Detroit 2 artist continued, “I took all the lessons I learned, all the philosophies mixed with real-life experiences and condensed what works for me into these five strategies that really will teach you what success means to you and show you what your purpose is if you don’t already know and show you how to find inner peace through all the turbulence and ups-and-downs of life.”
Big Sean mentioned “a lot of new music” in the video announcing Go Higher. According to HipHopDX, in addition to his new book, which comes out in October, there is speculation he may also drop an album this year.