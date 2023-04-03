In the announcement, he elaborated on what motivated him to create his book.

“Anyone who knows me since the beginning, since I signed my record deal, knows that — you can look at my old YouTubes, like, man, I’ve always been about speaking from the heart, you know what I’m saying? Following your intuition, man; checking in with yourself mentally ’cause that’s how I was raised. That’s the upbringing I had, that was surrounding me with my family, you know? It was a lot of elevated thinkers. They’d give me gems and these books that I eventually read. If it wasn’t for them lessons and methods and things that I applied to my life, I fasho wouldn’t be here today, period.”