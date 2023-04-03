As Blavity previously reported, Victoria Scott-Miller, a Black entrepreneur, opened Liberation Station alongside her husband, Duane Miller, in June 2023. They celebrated the brick-and-mortar location being a hub for Black children where they can see themselves represented in literature books.

However, several months after opening, Victoria said her family began receiving death threats. On Monday, she shared a post from the bookstore‘s official Instagram account, explaining to her followers why the beloved children’s store will soon close.

“Since September, we’ve faced numerous threats following the opening of our store. Some we brushed off, while others included a disturbing phone call detailing what our son Langston wore when he was at the shop alone,” Victoria wrote in the post’s caption.