Liberation Station, the Black-owned children’s book store in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, is being forced to shut down after nearly a year in business — during which the store received numerous death threats.
As Blavity previously reported, Victoria Scott-Miller, a Black entrepreneur, opened Liberation Station alongside her husband, Duane Miller, in June 2023. They celebrated the brick-and-mortar location being a hub for Black children where they can see themselves represented in literature books.
However, several months after opening, Victoria said her family began receiving death threats. On Monday, she shared a post from the bookstore‘s official Instagram account, explaining to her followers why the beloved children’s store will soon close.
“Since September, we’ve faced numerous threats following the opening of our store. Some we brushed off, while others included a disturbing phone call detailing what our son Langston wore when he was at the shop alone,” Victoria wrote in the post’s caption.
“In response, we’ve been strategizing within our means to avoid being targeted. This has involved frequently changing our operating hours, generating content after hours, and taking turns between my husband and me to oversee the store. Despite the challenges, our bookstore has brought immense joy, and we’ve been determined not to become another headline of controversy. We’ve worked tirelessly to create a safe space not just for our community but for our own family as well,” she continued.
“In January, when another tenant approached us about a potential move, we reached out to our landlord to inquire where this information originated. When we explained our concerns about the threats we’d been receiving, instead of offering assistance, we were informed that our unit would be showcased to potential new tenants leading up to our potential departure,” she said.
Despite having to close its doors, Victoria said this will not be the end of Liberation Station. She vowed to continue her mission to provide her community with books to educate the youth.
“This response unfortunately echoes the encounters we’ve faced since we embarked on this journey, one that has exacerbated since being downtown. The significance of our location cannot be understated, as it serves as a vital access point that we must carefully consider. While April 30th will mark our departure from 208 Fayetteville St, it certainly won’t mark the end of Liberation Station Bookstore. There is so much more work to be done,” Victoria concluded.
News One reported that Liberation Station will continue operating as a business until April 13, after which all inventory will be donated to local nonprofit charities.