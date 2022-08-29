This investment is dear to Oaks III because his father, Crockett Oaks Jr., is the last living graduate of Lincoln School who resides in the area. Oaks Jr. shared that his father, Crockett Oaks, was the first person in their family who migrated to the mid-west “in the 1920s from Arkansas.” He grew a special connection to the school during his childhood, which made him proud of the work his son was doing.

“I am so proud of my son’s ability to bring attention to this cause. His vision for this place will bring so much value to the community. Lincoln School is worthy of preservation, its rich history should continue to serve as a source of remembrance for all,” he said in an interview with Essence.