During a conversation at her grandmother’s 90th birthday celebration in March, the family started discussing how rare it was to have six living generations. This was rolling over from them talking about it last year when the sixth generation child of Leola’s branch of the family tree was born.

“Our grandmother herself realized our family had reached this amazing milestone and honey, she was ecstatic! I recall a conversation on the phone with her about how excited she was to have lived this long and to see our family grow,” Walker told Blavity.