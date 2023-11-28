When dealing with the woes of being Black in America, laughter is truly the best medicine. As Black people, we know how to make a joke out of anything, extracting the light out of even the most daunting circumstances. There’s nothing more communally bonding than sharing a secret vernacular, exchanging acronyms, sayings, and jokes that anyone from any other culture simply wouldn’t get. Here’s a compilation of some of the most common Black jokes, sayings, and acronyms in our community, proving that it is truly great to be Black.

Growing Up Black Jokes

When historians look back to tell a story on our current day and age, memes are our modern-day fossils. Here’s a round up of memes telling Black jokes that only we would get and (painfully) relate to.

Common Black Sayings

As cultural pioneers, many of the sayings birthed within our community make it to the mainstream, soon belonging to the entire world with no recognition of its roots. However, we’ll always know what first and foremost belongs to us, from our Southerners to our Caribbeans to our vibrant LGBTQ+ community. Here’s a round-up of some of the most common black sayings.

Mind you

Long story short

Not the one or the two

No shade, but…

I gotta dip

What’s the tea?

Whose mans is this?

So that’s how you gonna do me?

Where they do that at?

That ain’t it

God don’t like ugly

Who all there?

You play too much!

Here he go

I love me some ___

How you get ’em is how they leave you

You like it, I love it

God knows my heart

I’m not the one

You tryin’ it

You better go on somewhere with that!

God just be out here making anybody

Common Black Acronyms

With texting and social media came the birth of acronyms. Getting a message across with less typing labor, Black people surely enough began to build their own acronym dictionary. Here are some of the most common.

IKYFL: I Know You F***** Lyin’

GIGATT: God Is Good All The Time

BOL: Bust Out Laughing

IKTR: I Know That’s Right

FR: Forreal

ASL: As Hell

MB: My Bad

Funny African Proverbs

Just because a saying is funny doesn’t mean it isn’t infused with wisdom. Across cultures, proverbs have been passed down generation by generation as a way to teach and mold our young. Here are some common ones heard across the African diaspora.

However much the buttocks are in a hurry, they will always remain behind – African Proverb

No matter how hot your anger is, it cannot cook yams – Nigerian Proverb

It requires a lot of carefulness to kill the fly that perches on the scrotum – Ghanaian Proverb

The frown on the face of the goat will not stop it from being taken to the market – Nigerian Proverb

He who goes to sleep with an itching anus wakes up with smelly fingers – Nigerian Proverb

Before you go out with a widow, you must first ask her what killed the husband – African Proverb

It is only a stupid cow that rejoices at the prospect of being taken to a beautiful abattoir – Zambian Proverb

No matter how far an eagle flies up the sky, it will definitely come down to look for food – Zimbabwe Proverb

Classic “Yo Mama” Jokes

“Yo Mama” jokes are the heart and soul of the Black community. Gaining popularity in the late ’80s, comedian Richard Pryor would incorporate them into his stand-up routines, contributing to the jokes’ notoriety. They can be heard in classic ’90s films and music, and are still revered as genius to this day.

Yo mama’s so broke, the ducks throw bread at her.

Yo mama is so old, she walked into an antique store, and they didn’t let her leave.

Yo momma so old, her Social Security number is one.

Yo momma so old, she was a waitress at the Last Supper.

Yo mama’s teeth are so yellow when she smiles at traffic, it slows down.

Yo mama’s so strong, she can gargle peanut butter.

Yo mama’s so smart, she learned to rollover and beg in one day.

Yo mama is so stupid, she tripped over a wireless network.

Yo mama’s forehead’s so big, you could show slides on it.

Yo mama’s so fat, she stepped on a scale and it said: “To be continued.”

Yo momma so stupid, when I told her that she lost her mind, she went looking for it.

Yo mama’s so ugly, she threw a boomerang and it refused to come back.

Yo mama is so ugly, they didn’t give her a costume when she tried out for Star Wars.

Yo momma so ugly, when she looks in the mirror, the reflection ducks.

Go-To Sayings From Black Parents

Growing up with Black parents is not for the faint of heart. Fierce protectors, they’re quick to let you know about yourself if you fall out of line or disrespect the rules put in place to protect you (or their patience.) Here are some go-to sayings you may have heard time and time again growing up in a Black household.

Don’t ask for nothin’ and don’t touch nothin’

I ain’t one of your lil’ friends

A closed mouth doesn’t get fed.

That child been here before.

Do I look like booboo the fool?

First of all, check your tone.

Stop all that crying before I give you something to cry about.

You got McDonald’s money?

There’s food at the house.

You’ll get treated like an adult when you start acting like one.

Shut the door, you’re letting the AC out.

You will always be my baby.

I hope you know that school work like you know them songs.

Fix your face.

I don’t care what _______’s mama does. I’m not _______’s mama.

Is that your lil friend?

I was born at night but not last night.

Stop running in and out of my house.

I brought you in this world, and I can take you out.

Go sit down somewhere.

Funny African Jokes That Describe An African Household

There’s no experience quite as unique as growing up in an African household. Here are some standout memes that prove we’ve all been there.