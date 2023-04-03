Renaldo Webb, a former consultant for pet food companies, found the ingredients in mainstream packaged dog food brands like Kibble alarming. This realization inspired him to launch his own dog food brand to offer pet owners healthier alternatives.
Shoppe Black reported that Webb launched PetPlate, an online subscription service that sells ready-to-eat meals, organic treats and dog supplements through the independent pet retail channel, aiming to change the pet food industry with the company’s commitment to quality ingredients for furry companions.
Webb partnered with board-certified veterinary nutritionist Renee Streeter to develop all PetPlate products and the food items are made in a USDA facility, per Shoppe Black.
According to Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com that has published annual reports showing economic growth in the pet consumer market, retail sales for pet food have reached $37.1 billion since 2021, sparking an increase since the pandemic. Projections indicate that by 2025, these sales will climb to $47.9 billion, which includes purchases made through online services as well as brick-and-mortar locations.
Webb emphasized the company’s ability to meet the growing demand for healthier pet food options aimed at improving pets’ overall health.
“PetPlate is uniquely positioned to respond to consumer demand for healthier pet food options that lead to better health outcomes for our pets,” Webb told Shoppe Black. “Unlike traditional kibble, PetPlate products do not contain rendered meats, by-products, or artificial ingredients that can make a dog sick. Each meal is gently cooked and made with healthy ingredients for a complete and balanced diet. Dogs on a PetPlate diet experience an array of health benefits, including better digestion, weight control, more energy, and allergy relief.”
In March, the New York-based startup secured $19 million in series B funding, advancing to the next level in the initial startup phase.