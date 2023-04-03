Shoppe Black reported that Webb launched PetPlate, an online subscription service that sells ready-to-eat meals, organic treats and dog supplements through the independent pet retail channel, aiming to change the pet food industry with the company’s commitment to quality ingredients for furry companions.

Webb partnered with board-certified veterinary nutritionist Renee Streeter to develop all PetPlate products and the food items are made in a USDA facility, per Shoppe Black.