Although the end goal of any business is to earn a profit, one tattoo shop owner is more focused on giving back to his community.
According to Black Enterprise, Adrien Moses Clark decided to create a place of work that allowed him to showcase his artistic talent and pour into members living in the neighborhood of Rochester, New York. In 2022, the tattoo artist opened the doors of his tattoo parlor, Axe of Kindness. The name speaks to the outreach his small business has done. Since its inception, charitable organizations have received multiple donations from the shop due to its giving policy, which is that 10% of all the location’s proceeds go to local and national nonprofits.
“We aim to create exceptional, lasting tattoo work and use this art as a way to embody the positive change we would like to see in our community, and the world at large,” the website states about the vision for their mission to serve and assist others. “To that end, we will donate a minimum of 10% from every commission — whether merch, artwork, or a tattoo — to numerous charities and causes both locally and nationwide.”
Some of the foundations Axe of Kindness has supported include the National Network of Abortion Funds, Feed Buffalo, 540 WMain, Person Centered Housing, the National Alliance of Mental Illness — Rochester, Restore Sexual Assault Services, according to the enterprise’s Instagram page. Nine causes the brick-and-mortar is most “passionate about” are March of Dimes, Planned Parenthood, Urban League of Rochester NY, Foodlink, Save the Children, NAACP, Out Alliance, Willow Domestic Violence Center and Bivona Child Advocacy Center.
“He is amazing,” Bridget Martin, the director of development at Bivona Child Advocacy Center, told Black Enterprise about Clark. “Adrien is an incredible supporter because he truly understands our mission. Not only does he provide financial support, he uses his voice to inform others of the work we do…This community is lucky to have him in it.”
To learn more about Axe of Kindness, check out its website.