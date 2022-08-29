According to Black Enterprise, Adrien Moses Clark decided to create a place of work that allowed him to showcase his artistic talent and pour into members living in the neighborhood of Rochester, New York. In 2022, the tattoo artist opened the doors of his tattoo parlor, Axe of Kindness. The name speaks to the outreach his small business has done. Since its inception, charitable organizations have received multiple donations from the shop due to its giving policy, which is that 10% of all the location’s proceeds go to local and national nonprofits.