When Beumer created the brand nearly a decade ago, things were shifting in her life. She noticed any time she Googled women and sneakers, the same images surfaced: women in a pair of kicks serving sex appeal. She felt that women like her, who love sneakers and streetwear, weren’t represented in mainstream media.

“All I saw were girls in bikinis and Js. I did a school image search and I very much felt like, ‘Okay, this ain’t it, this ain’t you.’ It was very much from the male gaze,” she said. “And so we just started this conversation series with girls that I knew and I liked. We were doing these photo shoots with them in sneakers and I look back at some of them and cringe. I’m like, ‘Ew, that was so whack.'”