According to the university’s Association of Black Students, the majority of the staff members in the dining hall that evening were people of color. The association demands that the two groups be banned from the school and that the students be expelled.

“Myself and other students, we talked to the dining workers,” Taylor Robinson, the president of the Association of Black Students and a junior studying anthropology, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “They serve us food, they ask us how we are, and we care about what happened to them. We could not believe that it was true.”