Out of 217,000 students suspended during the 2021-2022 school year at North Carolina Public Schools, over 112,000 were Black. The study also looked at data from Durham Public Schools and shared that 76% of students serving long-term suspensions were Black.

“There is a clear pattern here in North Carolina as to how students are excluded from school and learning through discipline and suspensions. This pattern is consistent with racial disparities,” Brittani Clark, program manager at the nonprofit Empowered Parents in Community, told WRAL. “Our schools should be safe places for all children to ask questions, make mistakes, and learn so they can live fulfilling lives. Consistent, equitable access to high-quality, culturally competent learning environments is a foundational standard all NC families should be able to experience.”