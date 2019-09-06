A Minnesota entrepreneur is set to open the first Black woman-owned brewery in the state. Brittney Mikell, who spent years working as a pharmacist, is now focused on her passion for homebrewing and became an assistant brewer at La Dona Cerveceria in Minneapolis. She is getting ready to open Bubble Line Brewing Company early next year. With her new venture, Mikell is aiming to break barriers in Minnesota.
“The brewing industry isn’t very diverse in our state and in general as it stands,” Mikell told CBS News. “We tend to get a lot of innovation and a lot of new thoughts when there’s diversity involved in the picture. I think that as the brewing world matures because it’s been around for a little bit, that innovation piece is going to be really important.”
Minnesota is home to over 200 breweries, CBS News reported. However, very few of them are owned by people of color or women. Mikell said her brewery will not only help bring diversity but also give people a much-needed place to relax in the historically Black Rondo neighborhood in St. Paul.
“We don’t have a community destination. We don’t have places for folks to just go and hang out,” Mikell said.
The new brewery will be decorated with plants and flowers. It will also include kid-friendly areas. Patrons can enjoy beer or non-alcoholic drinks. Mikell said she’s especially excited to offer her honey crisp apple blonde ale.
Additionally, Mikell will use her space to teach people how to brew at home.
“You can be any demographic. Yeah, you can be any kind of person and brew,” the Minnesota businesswoman said.
Mikell raised over $20,000 in a week from a crowdfunding effort for her business. The Bubble Line Brewing owner is still aiming to raise another $500,000 as she gets closer to making her dream come true.