A Minnesota entrepreneur is set to open the first Black woman-owned brewery in the state. Brittney Mikell, who spent years working as a pharmacist, is now focused on her passion for homebrewing and became an assistant brewer at La Dona Cerveceria in Minneapolis. She is getting ready to open Bubble Line Brewing Company early next year. With her new venture, Mikell is aiming to break barriers in Minnesota.

“The brewing industry isn’t very diverse in our state and in general as it stands,” Mikell told CBS News. “We tend to get a lot of innovation and a lot of new thoughts when there’s diversity involved in the picture. I think that as the brewing world matures because it’s been around for a little bit, that innovation piece is going to be really important.”