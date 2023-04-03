The inaugural Blavity House Party Festival takes place in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 14-15 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. This vibrant event is more than just a festival; it celebrates Black culture, community and creativity. With an exciting lineup of music, Black-owned marketplaces and interactive experiences, the festival also features a host of partner organizations that play a crucial role in creating a successful event.
Here’s a comprehensive guide to the partner events for this year’s inaugural festival.
Harmony Homecoming
Organization: Celebrate Her
Date: June 13
Time: 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Venue: Van Leer Studios
Address: 904 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208
Event Description: Harmony Homecoming is a transformative celebration inviting esteemed HBCU alums and friends to reconnect and forge new bonds. The day starts with an alum panel discussion, where distinguished alums lead insightful conversations, delving into a spectrum of topics that resonate with our shared experiences. As the sun sets, the atmosphere transforms into a vibrant day party extravaganza, infused with nostalgia festivities and a diverse music lineup that promises to transport you back to the carefree days of house parties. What sets Harmony Homecoming apart is its commitment to reframing the idea of partying within the Black community. We believe in creating a healthier and more enriching experience that doesn’t necessitate being under the influence to have fun. Harmony Homecoming aims to cultivate OUR influence and enhance the true meaning of connection, encouraging everyone to be present in the moment. But that’s not all; we are reshaping the concept of turning up by being consciously intoxicated by the atmosphere. We believe in turning up where a hangover won’t be our only reward. This is what a homecoming is all about. Take advantage of on-site massages between busting moves on the dance floor, and then grab an energy-packed mocktail that’ll have us partying until nightfall. There’s harmony in a healthy turn-up. Indulge in the non-alcoholic experience, featuring creatively crafted mocktails and exquisite dealcoholized wines, ensuring everyone can partake in the festivities without compromising the connection-building quality. Join us for a day of rhythms, connections and unparalleled fun. Harmony Homecoming is not just an event; it’s a symphony of connections waiting to be composed. Save the date and be prepared to create memories that resonate for a lifetime.
House of FEELS
Organization: Nashfeels LLC
Date: June 13
Time: 8 p.m. — 12 a.m.
Venue: The Mil at Cannery Hall
Address: 1 Cannery Row, Nashville, TN 37203
Event Description: Nashfeels and Blavity House Party join forces for the official kickoff party to the Blavity House Festival weekend! Come out and experience a helping of Nashville culture with this homegrown powerhouse event featuring special guest DJs, free giveaways and a night jam-packed with your favorite R&B, hip-hop, Afrobeats and more.
Drumatized After Party
Organization: Drumatized
Date: June 13
Time: 10 p.m. — 2 a.m.
Venue: Blind Barber
Address: Pie Town, 606 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
Event Description: Drumatized (DOA) is hosting an exclusive mixer in collaboration with Blavity House Party at our Nashville studio. Join us as we bridge the gap between emerging talents and established names in the music industry, creating an intimate space for artists, industry insiders and select invitees to connect and create before the festival’s official kickoff.
Cashville Local Legends Dinner
Organization: Connoisseur Culture LLC DBA Cashvilleetc
Date: June 13
Time: 8 p.m. — 10 p.m.
Venue: SOUL Nashville
Address: 6317 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209
Event Description: Embark on a unique journey at the Cashville Local Legends Dinner, held in the heart of North Nashville at a distinguished Black-owned establishment. As true Nashville natives, we’re bringing together the pillars of our community for an evening of gratitude and celebration. Join us for a night filled with savory delights, the enchanting tunes of a local artist and an atmosphere of appreciation for the legends who’ve shaped the essence of our city. Let’s kick off the weekend with an unforgettable blend of great music, good vibes and heartfelt tributes to those who’ve paved the way for Nashville’s growth and identity.
Sweat Connect Grow
Organization: GetFIT615
Date: June 14
Time: Noon
Venue: PnB Boxing Studio
Address: 1034 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37210
Event Description: Part workout. Part networking. Part empowerment. 100% LIT. Sweat Connect Grow is your one-stop wellness event. We will sweat together, connect and grow with body affirmations. All bodies are good, and we will celebrate that through music and movement. Wear your flyest workout gear, bring a friend and get ready to connect with movement intentionally.
Rhymes & Runs: A Recess Kickball Pop-Up
Organization: Glasses Global/Recess Kickball League
Date: June 15
Time: 9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.
Venue: Victory Park
Address: 615 7th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219
Event Description: A fully immersive kickball pop-up event offering festivalgoers a fun and active alternative to the typical festival experience
Carpe Noctem
Organization: DaySnatchers
Date: June 15
Time: 10 p.m. — 3 a.m.
Venue: TBD
Address: TBD
Event Description: Night-time social event
Blavity and Ladies of Success Walk for a Cause
Organization: Ladies of Success
Date: June 15
Time: 9 a.m.
Venue: TBA
Address: TBA
Event Description: Our walk will provide a monetary donation to support the Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Out Of Office Matchup
Organization: Out Of Office
Date: June 15
Time: 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Venue: N/A
Address: N/A
Event Description: Ever found yourself at a massive conference or event, wondering, “Will I meet my person here?” Well, wonder no more! Take a break from the festival chaos and join us at Out Of Office Matchup. It’s not just an event; it’s a chance to forge new connections that could evolve into friendships, business relationships or romantic interests.
Other Than Drinks: A One-of-a-Kind Chocolate-Making Experience
Organization: Other Than Drinks
Date: June 15
Time: 10 a.m.
Venue: Goo Goo Chocolate Co.
Address: 116 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201
Event Description: Other Than Drinks encourages Black women to nurture their curiosities with an emphasis on developing and (re)discovering hobbies, separate from the titles we may wear, with other Black girls who get it. While in Nashville, we’re embracing our love for creating and learning with a private candy-making class at Nashville’s historic sweet treat shop, Goo Goo Chocolate Co. For an hour, up to 24 women will learn the history of chocolate and try making their own treats in a one-of-a-kind chocolate-making experience. The goal is to learn something new. The larger takeaway is to create a space where we don’t always have to be perfect. It’s an environment that champions a woman’s existence beyond how she may introduce herself (wife, mother, executive, daughter). And if we’re talking about the pure vanity of it all, ain’t nothing sexier than a Black woman chocolatier, pseudo of course.
POPLAW Podcast Live!
Organization: POPLAW Podcast
Date: June 15
Time: 11 a.m.
Venue: Soho House Nashville
Address: 500 Houston St, Nashville, TN 37203
Event Description: Live recording of POPLAW Podcast
PVO Nashville
Organization: PVO Global
Date: June 16
Time: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Venue: TBA
Address: TBA
Event Description: Brunch party bringing beautiful people together in a safe and perfectly curated environment, celebrating individuals, brands and non-profits that are doing amazing and inspiring work in their respective communities
Honeycomb Hangover FitParty
Organization: Honeycomb Clinic
Date: June 16
Time: 11 a.m.
Venue: Golden Pony, LLC
Address: 757 Douglas Ave, Nashville, TN 37207
Event Description: A day party with a fitness twist — work out, hang out, cash out. Participants can compete in fitness challenges, meet health vendors and network with like-minded fitness professionals.
Slim + Husky’s Late-Night Pizza Party
Organization: Slim + Husky’s Pizza
Date: June 16
Time: 12 a.m. — 4 a.m.
Venue: Jar Cocktail Club
Address: 1910 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN 37212
Event Description: Slim + Husky’s will host a later-than-late pizza party for festival attendees to satisfy their after-hour hunger craves. During this event, our team will feed guests specialty menu items such as breakfast pizza, smoking herb pizza with chicken, Nashville hot chicken pizza, “nothing but a V thang” vegan pizza, House Party pizza and gourmet cinnamon rolls. Attendees will also enjoy cocktails, cigars and a DJ experience until the sun comes up.
Sundays In Cashville presented by Justified & Slim + Husky’s
Organization: Slim + Husky’s Pizza
Date: June 16
Time: 3 p.m. — 6 p.m.; 5 p.m. — 11 p.m.
Venue: Location A: Pre-Party @ Soho House Nashville (Exclusive Guestlist and Soho House Members Only)
Location B: Main Event @ Flamingo Cocktail Club (RSVP only)
Address: Location A: Soho House Nashville; 500 Houston St, Nashville, TN 37203 Location B: Flamingo Cocktail Club; 509 Houston St, Nashville, TN 37203
Event Description: Multiple location day party experience within Wedgewood Houston District connecting creatives, entrepreneurs and young professionals from all over the country; includes DJs, art activations, specialty cocktails and new Slim + Husky’s pizza creations