Harmony Homecoming

Organization: Celebrate Her

Date: June 13

Time: 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Venue: Van Leer Studios

Address: 904 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208

Event Description: Harmony Homecoming is a transformative celebration inviting esteemed HBCU alums and friends to reconnect and forge new bonds. The day starts with an alum panel discussion, where distinguished alums lead insightful conversations, delving into a spectrum of topics that resonate with our shared experiences. As the sun sets, the atmosphere transforms into a vibrant day party extravaganza, infused with nostalgia festivities and a diverse music lineup that promises to transport you back to the carefree days of house parties. What sets Harmony Homecoming apart is its commitment to reframing the idea of partying within the Black community. We believe in creating a healthier and more enriching experience that doesn’t necessitate being under the influence to have fun. Harmony Homecoming aims to cultivate OUR influence and enhance the true meaning of connection, encouraging everyone to be present in the moment. But that’s not all; we are reshaping the concept of turning up by being consciously intoxicated by the atmosphere. We believe in turning up where a hangover won’t be our only reward. This is what a homecoming is all about. Take advantage of on-site massages between busting moves on the dance floor, and then grab an energy-packed mocktail that’ll have us partying until nightfall. There’s harmony in a healthy turn-up. Indulge in the non-alcoholic experience, featuring creatively crafted mocktails and exquisite dealcoholized wines, ensuring everyone can partake in the festivities without compromising the connection-building quality. Join us for a day of rhythms, connections and unparalleled fun. Harmony Homecoming is not just an event; it’s a symphony of connections waiting to be composed. Save the date and be prepared to create memories that resonate for a lifetime.