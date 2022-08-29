National Geographic’s documentary, Bobi Wine: The People’s President, follows the unlikely story of Ugandan political opposition leader Bobi Wine.

Born Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, he never planned to be the face of change in his country. Wine gained popularity for his Afrobeat and reggae-influenced music. He used his large platform to address social justice, political reform and youth empowerment.

As the leader of the National Unity Platform, Wine successfully ran for a parliamentary seat representing Kyadondo East in 2017. His press for change turned into a journey he could have never prepared for.

“I’m not the most intelligent; I’m just a continuation of experiences from other people. And I’ve gotten the opportunity to speak it because I realized people are listening to me,” he told Blavity in an exclusive interview

Wine stated his choice to “rise to the occasion” and begin voicing his critical outlook on the Ugandan government after he was involved in an altercation at a local nightclub. Local security allegedly attacked him out of jealousy after he drove his brand-new Cadillac Escalade to a nightclub. The fame and attention gained through his music left Wine a target.

Due to local authority and government corruption, Wine was left with no reprieve when it came to reporting the assault. He would not receive any help from the police.