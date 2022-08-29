Social media has become the most powerful marketing tool for hard-working entrepreneurs. Small business owners can now reach billions of people, showcase their products, build a following, engage with customers and gain sales that may not have been possible with traditional marketing.

Unsurprisingly, TikTok has become the favored platform for many brand owners, especially in the beauty industry. Black-owned beauty brands are leading this charge by leveraging user-generated content, impactful educational posts, influencer partnerships and more.

Stormi Steele, founder and CEO of Canvas Beauty, is a shining example of how correctly utilizing your TikTok can impact your business immensely. Steele began her handmade hair and body product in her modest 100-square-foot kitchen. With the help of her TikTok Shop, Canvas Beauty sold around $200,000 of her trademarked Body Glaze Body Butter and Full Bloom hair products in a single live stream. The brand is now on track to see $6 million in monthly sales. TikTok has allowed the business to grow from six to 60 employees in just six months.

Blavity spoke with Steele about how her small business turned into a thriving empire with the help of TikTok.