Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson‘s daughter has joined a Black Greek organization.

The former NFL wide receiver fought back tears on a recent episode of his Nightcap podcast that he co-hosts with Shannon Sharpe. He reflected on watching his daughter, Chadé, join Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Prairie View A&M University, The Jasmine Brand reported.

“I ain’t never been in no atmosphere like that… being inside that auditorium and watching the energy in that atmosphere, I ain’t never seen nothing like that,” Johnson told Sharpe. “That kind of energy, that kind of passion, that kind of love and support from all the sororities all the fraternities…it felt like a family reunion.”