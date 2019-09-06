Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson‘s daughter has joined a Black Greek organization.
The former NFL wide receiver fought back tears on a recent episode of his Nightcap podcast that he co-hosts with Shannon Sharpe. He reflected on watching his daughter, Chadé, join Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Prairie View A&M University, The Jasmine Brand reported.
“I ain’t never been in no atmosphere like that… being inside that auditorium and watching the energy in that atmosphere, I ain’t never seen nothing like that,” Johnson told Sharpe. “That kind of energy, that kind of passion, that kind of love and support from all the sororities all the fraternities…it felt like a family reunion.”
Johnson was slightly afraid of people who may screenshot his crying face, but that didn’t stop him from expressing excitement over his daughter’s new chapter.
“The AKAs went last…they came out, it was like…you know how the audience go crazy and everybody stand up and go crazy when Michael Jackson come out on stage…and I seen my baby…ooh s**t I’m bout to cry…when I seen my baby strutting and hitting that stroll…that was one of the greatest feelings,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
In 2021, Johnson tweeted that Chadé was set to attend Prairie View A&M University.
“So excited for my daughter,” he tweeted at the time.
According to Alpha Kappa Alpha, the sorority was founded over a century ago with five basic principles.
“Alpha Kappa Alpha’s mission is to cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, to promote unity and friendship among college women, to study and help alleviate problems concerning girls and women in order to improve their social stature, to maintain a progressive interest in college life, and to be of ‘Service to All Mankind,” the sorority states.
Johnson is feeling like a champion after watching his daughter’s latest accomplishment.
“That was one of the dopest feelings,” he said.