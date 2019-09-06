Chelsea Manalo, a Filipino American model, has become the first Black woman to be named Miss Universe Philippines. The 24-year-old rising star, who is the daughter of a Filipino mother and Black father, competed against 52 contestants from around the world who came together at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Philippines. Manalo fought for the crown as a representative of Bulacan, a province in the Philippines, CNN reported.
As she competed for the title, Manalo was asked to explain how she plans to impact the world. She said she hopes to inspire other women with her beauty and confidence.
“As a woman of color, I have always faced challenges in my life. I was told that beauty has standards, actually,” she said during the Miss Universe contest. “Because of these, I am already influencing a lot of women who are facing me right now.”
Giving credit to her mother, Manalo added that she was always taught to believe in herself; she started modeling at age 14. Despite facing insecurities in her younger years, the trailblazing star persevered.
“I grew up having insecurities as I was always bullied because of my skin and my hair type,” Manalo said in a YouTube video, per CNN.
The Miss Universe star added that it was her friends and family who helped her realize that she’s beautiful in her “own extraordinary way.”
Manalo will look to add to her resume when she represents the Philippines in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant in Mexico in September. The Filipino model will try to earn the fifth title for the Philippines, competing against representatives from over 100 countries.
Manalo is aiming to redefine the perception of beauty in the Philippines, a country that has been known for upholding Western images as the standard of beauty. While it’s common to see various media platforms in the Philippines often promoting light-skinned actors and models, Manalo is determined to bring diversity on a larger scale.