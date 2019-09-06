As she competed for the title, Manalo was asked to explain how she plans to impact the world. She said she hopes to inspire other women with her beauty and confidence.

“As a woman of color, I have always faced challenges in my life. I was told that beauty has standards, actually,” she said during the Miss Universe contest. “Because of these, I am already influencing a lot of women who are facing me right now.”

