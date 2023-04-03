Shifting the focus towards neighborhood schools was one of Mayor Brandon Johnson’s campaign promises, according to ABC 7 Chicago. The Chicago Teachers Union called the plan a “step in the right direction” and that it supports a “long overdue” move toward supporting equity, according to NBC Chicago.

“The Board’s resolution aims to guide engagement and development in partnership with the District on a new strategic plan with an emphasis on strengthening all neighborhood schools as a critical step toward supporting all students and closing opportunity and achievement gaps,” the district said in a statement.

“While CPS will work with the community and its City partners to co-design the strategic plan, the parameters call for ‘a model that centers neighborhood schools by investing in and acknowledging them as institutional anchors in our communities, and by prioritizing communities most impacted by past and ongoing racial and economic inequity and structural disinvestment,’” it added.