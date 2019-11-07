The City Girls are social media’s latest trending topic, with group members Yung Miami and JT taking to X, formerly Twitter, to call each other out on Monday. According to Complex, the duo had much to say in a series of since-deleted tweets, with Miami calling JT “weird” and JT accusing the 30-year-old of “attention seeking.” Did you get lost in the mess? Read on for a breakdown of JT and Yung Miami’s social media feud and apparent reconciliation.

It all started when the 30-year-old accused the “No Bars” rapper of “sneak dissing” her for weeks.

Miami wrote, “A b***h been sneak dissing me for weeks and I ain’t say s**t what a b***h mad at me fa?????!!!!!

She added in another deleted tweet, “I ain’t jealous of a soul l’m always like go b***h go!!! I clap for everybody I show love to EVERYBODY !! it ain’t a b***h I haven’t shown love to!!!!!!”

JT quickly rebuked Miami’s accusation, urging in a tweet that the rapper should stop “playing dumb.”

In a retweet of Miami’s first message, JT wrote, “I know I come off crazy but never in my life did no wack s**t to this girl she literally enjoys seeing me being dragged when ppl show me love she goes crazy & call it a hate train! But like I said we can sit & talk about it!,” JT wrote. “It’ll be too much for me to tweet! I will like a sit down…. Caresha please! And this time leave [Saucy] Santana home!”

Things escalated when Miami, who argued that JT was playing the victim, continued supporting her, even after she released two diss tracks allegedly throwing shade at her: “No Bars” and “Sideways.”

Addressing JT, she wrote, “You LET THE INTERNET PUT IN YOUR HEAD THAT IM JEALOUS OF YOU!” Miami said. “WHEN YOU KNOW IM THE ONE THAT ALWAYS PUSHED US YOU HAVE RESENTMENT TOWARDS TO & that’s ok!!!”

The back-and-forth continued, with JT disputing claims both songs were an attack on her fellow City Girl.

JT asked, “Girl the internet told you that which songs was about you the one saying ‘it’s city girl s**t even when it ain’t city girl s**t’ that was released under city girls or the one that say riding solo but l’m still in a group? Get your phone back from whoever this is baby don’t play with me!”

JT had more to say, accusing Miami of being “attention seeking” for not talking to her about the alleged diss tracks to her face. Miami responded that JT was “trying to kick me while I’m down.” A new viral video recently claimed that the 30-year-old transported “pink cocaine” for ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs in a new lawsuit. Miami has reportedly been served legal papers regarding the matter, Complex reported.

Later in the argument, Miami called JT “weird” and again expressed her support for her career.

She wrote, “You weird but always wanna act like l’m a weirdo you always mad it’s always a problem & all I try to do is push you tell you, you the s**t you can rap, you should model etc! You always mad you doing your s**t as you should CONGRATULATIONS but somehow you STILL MAD AT!!!!!!”

An hour passed, and JT, whose birth name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, wrote, “If I’m ever mad I have a reason to be behind close doors you have done stuff to me that you think I should just get over. You never come to my defense when I would ve literally took a bullet for you! When [Caresha Please] popped off I was there 1st episode, & when someone canceled I showed up in a red wig! Keep calling me mad like the internet do but you know me my heart pump Gold! I wish you the best always & I love how fast you got on here behind [Saucy] Santana!”

Miami was confused by the comment, asking in a retweet, “Jatavia we just got off the phone l’m so confused now we back to the internet?????”

JT clarified that the tweet was shared “before our phone conversation,” after which both rappers expressed their love for each other, suggesting the women worked things out offline.

Miami wrote, “Jatavia I love you. 🫶🏾💕 I’m moving on!”

JT added, “I love you more ❤️ I actually love you the most! 🩷.”