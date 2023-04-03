Madkins did not know she would be making history by joining the team. She found out through her coach Jennifer Teagues the day she received an offer.

“Coach T actually let me know that I would be the first [Black player], and of course, my first reaction was like. ‘OK, you mean like the first since you’ve been coaching here?’ ” she said. “But she was like no, no, the first. I was shocked, but my heart was set on the school regardless, and I just knew that that would make my opportunity here that much more special.”

The softball player saw this as an opportunity.

“I’ve always thought of softball as a means for me to do bigger things with my life,” Madkins added. “I just saw an opportunity to do good for a lot of people and really empower my community.”