Country music has been an American staple for centuries, but it is having a renaissance particularly in the Black community right now. This can pretty much solely be accredited to Beyonce’s Act II album Cowboy Carter. Through this album, the world has been introduced to the versatility of country music (particularly shown through Black artists) and Black country singers that are shining in the genre. This is long overdue considering Black artists were among the earliest to record country music, despite facing significant racial barriers. Going back even further than that, the roots of country music are deeply intertwined with blues and folk traditions, both of which were pioneered and influenced by Black musicians.

See how much you have learned about country music (including the culture’s deeply embedded roots in the genre) with this country music trivia.

History of Country Music Trivia

What city is considered the birthplace of country music?

Answer: Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia

What a central instrument in early country music was brought over by Enslaved Africans?

Answer: The banjo

Who is considered the “Father of Country Music”?

Answer: Jimmie Rodgers

Which iconic country music artist is known as the “Man in Black”?

Answer: Johnny Cash

Which Black early blues guitarist often called the “Father of the Texas Blues” was Jimmie Rodgers influenced by?

Answer: Blind Lemon Jefferson

What is the name of the historic venue in Nashville, Tennessee, known as the “Home of Country Music”?

Answer: The Grand Ole Opry

Which country music icon released the album No Fences, featuring hits like “Friends in Low Places”?

Answer: Garth Brooks

Who wrote and originally recorded the classic country song “I Will Always Love You”?

Answer: Dolly Parton

What country music artist was known as the “Father of Bluegrass Music”?

Answer: Bill Monroe

Which Black fiddler and guitarist influenced Bill Monroe?

Answer: Arnold Shultz

Who was the first Black country music artist to have a hit song on the Billboard country charts?

Answer: Charley Pride with his 1967 hit “Just Between You and Me”

What influential Black country artist was an early mentor and collaborator to the Carter Family, who also played a crucial role in preserving traditional Appalachian folk music?

Answer: Lesley Riddle

What influential Black country music artist is known for hits like “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'” and “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone”?

Answer: Charley Pride

What Black country music artist became the first Black woman to perform solo at the Grand Ole Opry?

Answer: Linda Martell

What Black country artist, known for his harmonica playing, was one of the earliest stars of the Grand Ole Opry and performed there from 1927 to 1941?

Answer: DeFord Bailey

Famous Artists in Country Music Trivia Questions

Who is known as the “Queen of Country Music” and had hits like “Jolene” and “9 to 5”?

Answer: Dolly Parton

Which country music legend released the album Guitar Town in 1986, launching his career with hits like “Copperhead Road”?

Answer: Steve Earle

Who is known as the “King of Country” and has recorded hits like “Amarillo by Morning” and “Check Yes or No”?

Answer: George Strait

What country music group scored hits like “Need You Now” and “Just a Kiss”?

Answer: Lady A (formally known as Lady Antebellum)

What country music legend famously recorded the album Red Headed Stranger in 1975?

Answer: Willie Nelson

Who is known for hits like “Before He Cheats” and “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” establishing herself as one of the most successful country music artists of the 2000s?

Answer: Carrie Underwood

What country music trio, consisting of siblings, achieved success with songs like “If I Die Young” and “Better Dig Two”?

Answer: The Band Perry

Which country music superstar released the album Come On Over, featuring hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One”?

Answer: Shania Twain

What country music artist gained fame with hits like “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”?

Answer: Loretta Lynn

Which Black country music artist and Grammy winner started his career as the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish before launching a successful solo country career?

Answer: Darius Rucker

Which contemporary Black country artist gained fame with his debut album Mercury Lane, featuring hits like “Best Shot”?

Answer: Jimmie Allen

What Black country artist, who released the album Something To Dance To in 2023, is known for blending traditional country sounds with modern influences?

Answer: Willie Jones

Famous Country Songs

Which country music duo scored a hit with their song “Islands in the Stream” in 1983?

Answer: Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

Which iconic country song begins with the lyrics, “Blame it all on my roots, I showed up in boots”?

Answer: “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks

What classic country song features the lyrics, “I fall to pieces, each time I see you again”?

Answer: “I Fall to Pieces” by Patsy Cline

Which Black artist originally sang the song “Fast Car” 35 years prior to Luke Combs’ hit cover?

Answer: Tracy Chapman

What famous country song, originally recorded by Hank Williams, Sr., includes the lyrics, “Hear that lonesome whippoorwill, he sounds too blue to fly”?

Answer: “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”

Which Johnny Cash song describes a man’s life journey through a series of tough breaks and difficult choices, culminating in a line, “I shot a man in Reno just to watch him die”?

Answer: “Folsom Prison Blues”

What song, recorded by Willie Nelson, became one of his signature hits and features the lyrics, “On the road again, just can’t wait to get on the road again”?

Answer: “On the Road Again”

Which classic country song, sung by Tammy Wynette, advises women to “Stand by your man, and show the world you love him”?

Answer: “Stand by Your Man”

What song, written by Kris Kristofferson and popularized by both him and Janis Joplin, includes the lyrics, “Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose”?

Answer: “Me and Bobby McGee”

What Kenny Rogers song tells the story of a gambler giving life advice, including the famous line, “You got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em”?

Answer: “The Gambler”

What Reba McEntire song tells the story of a young girl sent away from her home, with the poignant line, “Here’s your one chance, Fancy, don’t let me down”?

Answer: “Fancy”

What Black country artist, often associated with the “country rap” genre, gained widespread recognition with the crossover hit “Old Town Road”?

Answer: Lil Nas X

Which Black country artist, known for the song “Black Like Me,” released an acclaimed EP called Bridges in 2020?

Answer: Mickey Guyton

Which Black country artist and American Idol contestant released the hit single “Heaven” in 2017?

Answer: Kane Brown

Who is the contemporary Black country artist known for his energetic live performances and hits like “My Truck”?

Answer: Breland

Records and Awards in Country Music Trivia Questions

What was the first country music song to win the Grammy Award for Record of the Year?

Answer: “Not Ready to Make Nice” by The Chicks (formally known as Dixie Chicks) in 2007

Which superstar released the album Fearless, winning Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2010?

Answer: Taylor Swift

What country music icon released the album Ropin’ the Wind, which became the first country album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart?

Answer: Garth Brooks

Which country music singer-songwriter released the album Golden Hour, winning Album of the Year at both the CMA Awards and the Grammy Awards in 2018?

Answer: Kacey Musgraves

Who holds the record for the most Grammy Awards won by a country artist?

Answer: Alison Krauss, with 27 Grammy Awards.

Which country music album holds the record for the best-selling country album of all time?

Answer: Double Live by Garth Brooks.

Who was the first solo artist to win the Country Music Association (CMA) Entertainer of the Year award three times in a row?

Answer: Kenny Chesney (2006, 2007, 2008).

Which country music artist has the most No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart?

Answer: George Strait, with 44 No. 1 hits.

Who was the first woman to win the CMA Entertainer of the Year award?

Answer: Loretta Lynn in 1972.

Who was the first Black artist to win the CMA Entertainer of the Year award?

Answer: Charley Pride in 1971.

Which country song holds the record for the longest run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart?

Answer: “Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line, with 24 weeks at No. 1.

Which country artist has been awarded the most CMA Awards in history?

Answer: George Strait, with 23 CMA Awards.

Who was the first Black country artist to win New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards?

Answer: Jimmie Allen in 2021

Who is the first Black woman to have a No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart?

Answer: Beyoncé with “Texas Hold ‘Em”