In public statements, the William and Russell Project has not acknowledged the call for reparations. In court, the city and the hospital argued that the lawsuit should be thrown out because the descendants suing were not directly harmed b their family’s displacement and because the statute of limitations had already run out. In the end, Judge Simon disagreed. His ruling stated that “the destruction of Central Albina and the failure to expand the hospital as promised, leaving vacant and abandoned land, has certainly injured the public generally.”

With this ruling, the lawsuit to seek compensation for the destruction of the Central Albina neighborhood will continue. Though the outcome of the case has yet to be determined, the latest ruling is a step towards achieving justice for a Black neighborhood wiped out in the name of progress that never came.