Culver City, which was founded 106 years ago, has seen its share of controversy through the decades. The city issued a resolution in 2021 to acknowledge that certain policies have been causing harm to Black residents. McMorrin said she looks forward to helping the city overcome its challenges.

“In these extraordinary times, our city requires steady, focused, and forward-thinking policies that advance our communities, businesses, and protect those who need us the most,” she said. “I look forward to tackling the challenges ahead and boosting our successes as we work to build a more prosperous and inclusive Culver City.”

McMorrin first outlined her goals when she was running for vice mayor in 2020.

“I am ready to help transform Culver City into a truly inclusive city. I understand the consequences of systemic racism on Black, Indigenous, and people of color,” she wrote on her website at that time. “As a strong leader and problem-solver, I am committed to working together with the community to reimagine public safety and community well-being in Culver City.”