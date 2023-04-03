According to Vibe, Penn’s wife, Susan Penn, confirmed his death on Wednesday in a Facebook post shared on his account.

“Dallas has ascended to the music that was waiting for him. From September 1970 to April 2024, he always said it don’t stop, it won’t stop, and he’s waiting for us all at the Funkadelic Stevie Wonder Sean Price party in the sky. Rest my love and see you in our other lifetimes. Love you always, for all time,” she wrote.

Although an official cause of death has not been announced, Penn had been open about his health struggles with Type 2 diabetes, sharing updates with his followers and loved ones. He recently disclosed his hospitalization, keeping his social media community informed, per Vibe.