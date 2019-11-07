Damson Idris is calling out Black men’s “unprovoked hatred toward Black women today.”

The Nigerian-British actor took to Instagram Stories on Monday night to speak out against Black men mistreating Black women.

“I SEE SO MUCH UNPROVOKED HATRED TOWARDS BLACK WOMEN TODAY BY PREDOMINANTLY GROWN BLACK MEN. ESPECIALLY TOWARDS OUR YOUNG STARS THAT ARE JUST TRYING TO DO THEIR THING. THE COMPULSION TO HUMBLE THESE WOMEN PERHAPS MAKES YOU FEEL LIKE MORE OF A MAN. I PROMISE YOU, YOU AREN’T MEN TO US,” the actor wrote.

The Snowfall star urged Black men to “GROW UP,” as “A NEW YEAR IS APPROACHING.”

Many users on X, formerly known as Twitter, praised Idris’ statement.

One social media user exclaimed with clapping hands emoji, “Damson Idris with a word !!!”

Damson Idris with a word !!! 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wMJab56wvP — Nakia Monet (@KeyKeyBoomBoom) December 12, 2023

“Like Damson Idris wasn’t perfect already,” another agreed with teary-eyed emoji.

Like Damson Idris wasn’t perfect already 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/dHEZxc63Nr — duchess (@duchace) December 12, 2023

One viewer even called Idris “a man of sense.”

Thank you, damson idris is a man of sense pic.twitter.com/cuoe3StZZm — Icy_libra⚖️♎️ (@Icy_libra) December 11, 2023

Idris made headlines last month, when he and model-turned-entrepreneur Lori Harvey announced their split to The Hollywood Reporter after a year of dating.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together,” they wrote in a joint statement.