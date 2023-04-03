As Staley got emotional after the win, she took the time to praise Iowa’s Caitlin Clark for helping to shed light on women’s college basketball.

“I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport,” she told ESPN. “She carried a heavy load for our sport, and it’s not going to stop here on the collegiate tour. When she’s the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, she’s going to lift that league up as well. So Caitlin Clark, if you’re out there, you are one of the GOATs of our game, and we appreciate you.”