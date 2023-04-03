The Smith family consists of multiple generations of deaf people that have gone viral after several family members shared videos of their lives on TikTok, including a recent one of the cousins having a surprise sleepover at their grandparents’ house.
TikTok user @Nazanne is part of the “Black Deaf Smith Family” and posted a video on her account Monday, showing viewers how she and her loved ones met up at their grandparents’ home to spend quality time together.
“There is no family like the Black Deaf Smith family 🤎,” she wrote in the post’s caption.
In the nearly two-minute clip, Nazanne showed her family members smiling and waving to the camera as they arrived at the house. After entering the home, they were surprised their grandfather didn’t know they were inside until they approached their bedroom.
The cousins laughed, smiled and engaged with their grandfather through sign language and went to surprise their grandmother. One family member had embraced her as she was lying down in bed. However, as she looked around, she didn’t expect all the grandchildren to be in the room.
Their grandmother appeared happy to have shared the loving moment with them as she sat up and hugged them. Meanwhile, Nazanne also captured everyone communicating with each other in the living room before the clip ended.
The video garnered over 1.2 million views on the platform, with users sharing their thoughts on the family communicating through sign language.
“Omg the fact that everyone can communicate in sign 🥹🤧💗This, This, This🫶🏾,” one user said.
“Beautiful that everyone knows sign language. 😊I always felt it should be a mandatory class in schools,” another wrote.
“I know this was lit and breakfast the next day was smacking ✊🏾🫶🏾,” a third user said.
The Smith family is known for sharing their lives on TikTok, proving they’re just like any other family but happen to be deaf. In 2020, Blavity reported that then-22-year-old Nakia Smith, spotted with her cousins at the sleepover, went viral for making informative videos about Black American Sign Language.
“The biggest difference between BASL and ASL is that BASL got seasoning,” Smith said jokingly in a Netflix video.