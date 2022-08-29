On May 1, the first-ever, Black-owned and community-operated, full-service grocery store, Detroit People’s Food Co-Op, opened at 8324 Woodward Ave. in the North End area, the Metro Times reported. Since the residents in the city are predominately Black, there was much excitement for the grand opening. Hundreds of residents rushed to the doors within the first hour after the store opened, which isn’t a surprise since 70% of the region is “food insecure” per a 2022 report from the Detroit Food Policy Council.