Hip-hop media personality DJ Vlad is feeling the wrath of the internet after getting into an argument with Princeton professor Morgan Jerkins. Social media users came to Jerkins’ (who is the niece of iconic producer, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins) defense after she criticized DJ Vlad for sharing his opinion on the ongoing Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef that has taken over the internet.

“Kendrick’s ‘Not Like Us’ needed a better mix. It takes away from the song,” DJ Vlad tweeted over the weekend.