DNA analysis has revealed the remains of a 19-year-old sailor who was killed during World War II. Officials shared the findings on April 4, saying the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used anthropological and dental analysis, as well as mitochondrial DNA, to identify the remains of Virginian sailor David Walker. The Norfolk, Virginia native, who was assigned to the battleship USS California while serving as a Mess Attendant 3rd Class, was one of 103 crewmen who were killed when Japan attacked the Hawaii naval base at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

“In the early minutes of the attack, the California was hit by two torpedoes, which pierced the ship’s port side, and a bomb, which struck the ship’s upper deck,” the Defense POW/ MIA Accounting Agency said in a statement. “The ship sustained significant damage, and over one hundred sailor and Marine lives were lost in the attack.”