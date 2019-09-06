Doja Cat is getting her flowers after putting on a dazzling performance on April 14 at Coachella. She made history as the first female rapper to headline the 25-year-old festival.

The 28-year-old impressed the crowd with her dancing and rapping skills and show-stopping costumes. Her stage props included a fake Tyrannosaurus skeleton and puppets.

Doja Cat hit the stage wearing a white hazmat suit and kicked off her setlist with “Acknowledge Me,” which is featured on the deluxe version of her Scarlet album. The Grammy-winning artist followed up with hits, including “Attention,” “Agora Hills” and “Paint the Town Red,” which hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023. She also performed “OKLOSER,” “Ouchies” and “URRRGE!!!!!!!!!!” on stage for the first time, Vibe reported. Additionally, she performed her newest track, “MASC,” according to Billboard.

For the grand finale, Doja performed a seductive rendition of “Wet Vagina.” Transforming the stage into a mud wrestling ring for the final performance, Doja got down and dirty with her dancers.