As he talked about his plans to retire the alter ego, Glover said, “Childish Gambino worked on this last project and he just walked into the ocean.”

Glover recalled a conversation he had with Wu-Tang member, RZA, as he gave context to the Childish Gambino persona. RZA, according to Glover, said that “Childish Gambino is the story of a boy turning into a boss.”