Blavity reported that Williams, now 35, filed the lawsuit against the city in May 2023. He alleged that he and several other bystanders were assaulted by police while attempting to intervene in Floyd’s arrest on May 25, 2020.

The complaint also stated that Williams was concerned about Floyd’s safety after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes as Floyd begged for his life.

Williams said Chauvin had threatened him and others with a can of mace and shook it as he remained kneeled on Floyd’s neck, AP reported. As he continued to voice his concerns about the situation, Tou Thao, an officer at the time, stepped in and placed his hand on Williams’ chest.