The Minneapolis City Council has agreed to a $150,000 settlement with Donald Williams, a mixed martial arts fighter and eyewitness to George Floyd’s murder, who said he experienced PTSD from the incident, according to the Star Tribune.
Blavity reported that Williams, now 35, filed the lawsuit against the city in May 2023. He alleged that he and several other bystanders were assaulted by police while attempting to intervene in Floyd’s arrest on May 25, 2020.
The complaint also stated that Williams was concerned about Floyd’s safety after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes as Floyd begged for his life.
Williams said Chauvin had threatened him and others with a can of mace and shook it as he remained kneeled on Floyd’s neck, AP reported. As he continued to voice his concerns about the situation, Tou Thao, an officer at the time, stepped in and placed his hand on Williams’ chest.
Although both officers are now convicted, Williams said he feared for his safety and endured medical expenses, pain, suffering, emotional distress, humiliation and embarrassment, according to the suit.
The council voted without opposition on Thursday, approving the settlement amount to Williams, per the Tribune.
Williams also drew upon his martial arts knowledge as he testified against Chauvin during his trial in 2021. He explained that the move used on Floyd was a “blood choke” to limit his circulation.
“I called the police on the police,” he testified, according to the Tribune. When asked why, he said: “Because I believe I witnessed a murder.”
In April 2021, Chauvin was found guilty of third-degree murder, second-degree unintentional murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death, and in June 2021 he was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.
A year later, he was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights. Chauvin pleaded guilty to the federal rights charges and was sentenced to over 20 years in prison, to be served concurrently with his state conviction. Thao was convicted in state court and was sentenced to over 4 years in prison his involvement in Floyd’s death.