“It is very much disheartening to hear that this program that opened the door for me to come to Duke is now being closed essentially, even though it will take on a new form,” Mya Harris, a junior, told The Duke Chronicle.

The program was established in 1979 in honor of Reginaldo “Reggie” Howard, Duke’s first Black student government president. Applicants were required to show financial need, and selected undergraduate students were offered full tuition, room and board. The scholarship chose 15 to 20 Black students, who were also provided funding for independent research opportunities and domestic and international learning experiences.