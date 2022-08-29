The retired Air Force pilot was born in the early 1930s, during the great depression era when racism and segregation were at an all-time high in America. Sometime after joining the Air Force, he was the only Black officer eligible to be an astronaut. When the opportunity presented itself in his late 20s, he didn’t immediately jump to take it.

“They told me, ‘They will make hamburger out of you, Dwight,'” he said while recalling what a superior officer told him about accepting the training program, reported Business Insider.