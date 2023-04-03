Variety reported that Holly wrote an opinion piece, “How Black Do You Need To Be?” in The New York Times in 1968, describing her experiences landing acting roles as a light-skinned Black actress. Her words targeting Hollywood and the entertainment industry caught the attention of One Life to Live creator Agnes Nixon.

The producer was impressed with her letter and later cast Holly in a starring role as Carla Gray, a light-skinned Black woman caught in a love triangle between two doctors: one Black and the other white. Holly remained on the long-running series through 1980 before returning in 1983 and leaving again in 1985, per Variety.

Years later, Holly recounted her experience on One Life to Live in her autobiography, One Life: The Autobiography of an African American Actress, in 1996. In the book, she revealed how she and other Black actors were underpaid and treated poorly by show executives.