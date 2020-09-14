In a series of tweets that gained attention this week, one user explained that the type of stocked donated to FAMU “hold ‘intrinsic value’ as they are essentially self-assigned a price.” What this means is that “these shares can be created out of thin air and be stated as having X-amount of intrinsic value.” Furthermore, the value of the shares can only be converted into actual cash if the provider of those stocks agrees to buy them back, “but the owner has the option at any time of saying, ‘No, I don’t want to,” which could leave these shares worthless.

Private equity shares hold 'intrinsic value' as they are essentially self-assigned a price. So, these shares can be created out of thin air and be stated as having X-amount of intrinsic value. Problem is only the company can buy back such shares and must agree to do so. 1/x — Brandon Charpied (@btcharpied) May 9, 2024

Without knowing whether or not Gerami and his company have the money, and the desire, to make good on their promise to FAMU, the actual value of the promised stock is unknown. More generally, much remains unclear about the current status of the pledge to FAMU or the future of the donation.