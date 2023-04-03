The celebration kicked off at 7:30 p.m. at FAMU’s Lee Hall Auditorium. It featured performances by the university’s Jazz Ensemble, which included Nat Adderley Jr. The concert followed a ribbon-cutting ceremony during which the new institute was unveiled. The evening was entirely open to the public.

“Let’s make this a joyous celebration and fill Lee Hall Auditorium to capacity for an outstanding evening of music,” FAMU President Larry Robinson said, according to The Tallahassee Democrat.